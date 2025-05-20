31 Punjab government bodies get new top bosses

The Punjab government on Monday appointed 31 people, mostly from the AAP, as chairmen, directors and members in various government boards and corporations of the state. AAP leader Deepak Chouhan has been appointed as the chairman of the Punjab Large Industrial Development Board. Senior party spokesperson and ex-MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu has been made the chairman of the Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank.

Senior party spokesperson and ex-MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu has been made the chairman of the Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank. Prabhvir Barar has been appointed as the chairman of PUNSUP, while Dr Tejpal Singh Gill has been made the chairman of PUNGRAIN. Anu Babbar and Aman Kumar Mittal have been named as directors of Punjab Water Resources Management and Development Corporation Limited. Additionally, nearly 20 vice-chairmen and directors have been appointed across different boards and corporations. The government has also appointed two new members to Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, according to an official release. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated the new appointees.