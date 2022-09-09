4 trekkers from Bengal go missing in Kullu
Were scaling Mount Ali Ratni Tibba (5,458m) in Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh when they went missing on September 7; cook and two other members of the party have safely returned
Four trekkers from West Bengal on an expedition to Mount Ali Ratni Tibba (5,458m) in Kullu district have been missing since September 7, officials said on Friday.
The missing trekkers are Abhijit Banik, 43; Chinmoy Mondal, 43; Dibash Das, 37; and Binoy Das, 31.
State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Sudesh Kumar Mokhta director said a cook, and two members of the expedition had returned to Wachem near Malana and informed the authorities about the four missing men.
“The local administration and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS, Manali) have dispatched a rescue team to search for the missing trekkers.”
-
Karnataka HC: Election petitions should ideally be disposed within 6 months
The Karnataka High Court has observed that election petitions should ideally be disposed within six months. It derided the habit of dragging such petitions till the next elections. Justice Krishna S Dixit made this observation while hearing an election petition filed in 2018 by Muniraju Gowda, who as the BJP candidate, lost the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly seat to the then Congress candidate Munirathna Naidu, who is now a minister in the BJP government.
-
Mumbai Dabbawalas mourn British Queen’s death - ‘Had a very close relationship’
As the world went into mourning with the death of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, Queen Elizabeth II - which claims to have 'very close relations with the royal family' - also expressed their sorrow on the demise of the longest-serving British monarch. Leaders and politicians took to Twitter to mourn the death of the British Queen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Elizabeth 'a stalwart of our times.'
-
Events in Bengaluru this weekend: Plays, cloud summits, live concerts and more
Even when parts of the city battle with flooding and waterlogging, Bengaluru has various events scheduled this weekend to cater to your eclectic tastes. Basic Theatre Workshop: For ages 12 and above, organised by Yours Truly Theatre on Saturday at 10:30 am for three and half hours for Rs 5,000 a head.2. Unpopular Opinions: A live stand-up comedy performance by Rupen Paul and Gautham Govindam for those who are not easily offended.
-
Waterlogging near Nashik temples amid heavy rain in Maharashtra. Video
Heavy downpour in Maharashtra has hit several parts of the state, and in Nashik, about 160 km from capital city of Mumbai, a swollen Godavari river has led to waterlogging near several shrines. In a video shared by news agency ANI, temples can be seen partially submerged after a spell of heavy rain. Nashik is among prominent Hindu pilgrim sites. Trimbakeshwar Temple, Shree Someshwar Temple and other shrines are frequented by devotees.
-
Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Azad market; 6 feared trapped
An under-construction four-storey building in Delhi's Azad Market area collapsed on Friday morning. Four persons injured in the incident have been moved to the hospital for treatment and at least six are still feared trapped, according to fire department officials. According to initial information, five persons were believed to be trapped beneath the debris. However, the officials revised their estimate to at least six after rescuing three people.
