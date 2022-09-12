42-year-old man ends life in Mohali’s Badmajra village
The deceased used to work as a door-to-door garbage collector in Mohali’s Kharar town, and lived with his wife and three minor children
A 42-year-old man hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Badmajra village on Sunday morning.
Investigating officer ASI Angrez Singh said the deceased used to work as a door-to-door garbage collector in Kharar, and lived with his wife and three minor children.
On Sunday, his wife found his body hanging around 8.30 am and alerted the police, who responded to the scene and rushed the man to the civil hospital in Kharar. But he was declared brought dead.
The deceased’s wife, who works as domestic help in nearby houses, told the police that her husband was upset due to their family’s financial problems. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.
-
Panchkula: Residents’ tussle prolongs kids’ wait for swings at MDC Sector 4 park
Children's wait for swings at the biggest park of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4, continues as sparring residents of the locality have failed to arrive at a consensus over their installation despite intervention by the Haryana Human Rights Commission. A section of residents from the sector has been demanding an open gym in the sector's central park, nearly 1 acre in size, while another section has been against it.
-
Deadly curve on Mohali’s Airport Road: Gurdwara to get 3 acres, ₹2.5 crore in exchange for vacating land
Work to straighten out the deadly curve near Gurdwara Mata Sunder Kaur in Sector 70 on Airport Road may finally begin in two months, with the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority finalising the compensation for the gurdwara management in exchange for giving up a portion of land. Nearly six months later, now, GMADA has decided to compensate the management with 3 acres of land in Sector 77, along with ₹2.5 crore.
-
Panchkula reports zero Covid case after 135 days
Panchkula on Sunday reported no new Covid-19 case, a first since April 29, 135 days ago. Even Mohali logged only two fresh cases, a number last seen on April 23. However, Chandigarh continued to report double-digit cases, as 18 people tested positive on Sunday. In all, the tricity recorded 20 new infections, down from 48 the day before.
-
JEE Advanced: Chinmay tops Chandigarh tricity with AIR 42
Chinmay Khokar has emerged as the tricity topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced with an all-India rank of 42. A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, and resident of Sector 43, Chandigarh, Chinmay scored 256 out of 360 marks. The 18-year-old wants to pursue computer science engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. Speaking about his preparation, Chinmay said, “I trusted my teachers and their experience, and studied 10-11 hours a day to crack the exam.” His elder brother Adit is studying at IIT Kanpur. Another student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, Anirudh Garg, scored AIR 50.
-
Jalandhar man who married, duped five women after promising life in US nabbed in Chandigarh
A 38-year-old man who married five women and duped them of lakhs in lieu of taking them to the US has landed in police net. Identified as Jagjit Singh, alias Sonu Jeeta, alias Rattan, Jagjit hails from Urban Estate, Jalandhar. His arrest came on the complaint of a 36-year-old woman from Chandigarh who told the Sector-11 police that she met Jagjit through a matrimonial site and married him on June 3, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics