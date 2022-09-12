42-year-old man ends life in Mohali’s Badmajra village

A 42-year-old man hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Badmajra village on Sunday morning.

Investigating officer ASI Angrez Singh said the deceased used to work as a door-to-door garbage collector in Kharar, and lived with his wife and three minor children.

On Sunday, his wife found his body hanging around 8.30 am and alerted the police, who responded to the scene and rushed the man to the civil hospital in Kharar. But he was declared brought dead.

The deceased’s wife, who works as domestic help in nearby houses, told the police that her husband was upset due to their family’s financial problems. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.