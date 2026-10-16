443 cr Mohali-Rajpura rail link project moves in full steam for land acquisition

The proposed 18 km Mohali-Rajpura railway corridor has entered a crucial stage, with land acquisition emerging as the key factor that will determine when construction begins. Sanctioned by the railway board in September 2025 at a cost of ₹443 crore, the project requires around 73 hectares of land across 13 villages in Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala districts.

Officials said notifications and land schedules under Section 20-A have been published for all 13 villages (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to officials familiar with the latest land acquisition status, notices under Section 20-D of the Railways Act, 1989, have been issued by the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) of Banur and Mohali for six of the 13 villages. Proceedings under the SDM, Rajpura, are at an advanced stage, while acquisition proceedings are progressing across the three districts through the statutory process. The administration has not yet announced a final deadline for completing the entire land acquisition process. However, its timely completion will be crucial to moving the project towards construction.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

20-A notifications issued for all 13 villages

Officials said notifications and land schedules under Section 20-A have been published for all 13 villages. The notification marks the government’s intention to acquire the identified land for the project, while the subsequent Section 20-D process provides affected landowners an opportunity to raise objections and be heard. The land requirement spans five tehsils Rajpura, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Banur and Bassi Pathana. Based on recommendations of the additional chief secretary (ACS), revenue department, the respective SDMs were notified as competent authorities for land acquisition (CALA) in November 2025.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Recent gazette notifications also indicate that acquisition proceedings are moving forward in Mohali, Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib. The next major milestone will be completing the required statutory proceedings and acquisition across all 13 villages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recent gazette notifications also indicate that acquisition proceedings are moving forward in Mohali, Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib. The next major milestone will be completing the required statutory proceedings and acquisition across all 13 villages. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Drone survey preceded project approval

A senior official said the railways conducted a drone-based light detection and ranging (LiDAR) survey before finalising the land requirement and proposed alignment. The detailed project report was subsequently submitted to the railway board, which sanctioned the project on September 23, 2025, at an estimated cost of ₹443 crore.

Declared a special railway project, the corridor is fully funded by the Centre. The project has also received an allocation of ₹100 crore for the 2026-27 financial year.

While the project secured approval and funding, officials have not specified a firm date for the start of construction. A northern railway official, who did not wish to be quoted, said construction was expected to be completed in around two years after the land acquisition process is completed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Expected to reduce rail distance by 66 km

Ashok Kumar Singh, station house master, Mohali, said the proposed corridor would significantly benefit passengers by improving connectivity and providing a more direct rail route towards Chandigarh and adjoining areas. The railway ministry said that the line is expected to reduce rail distance by around 66 km for relevant journeys and ease pressure on the existing Rajpura-Ambala route. It is also expected to strengthen connectivity between the Malwa region and Chandigarh, besides supporting the movement of agricultural produce, industrial goods and tourism.With the Section 20-A notifications published for all 13 villages and Section 20-D proceedings underway in six, the pace of land acquisition remains central to the project’s progress. The completion of these proceedings will determine when the ₹443-crore corridor can move from the planning and acquisition stage to construction on the ground.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}