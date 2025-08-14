48-year-old man dies by suicide in Zirakpur

A 48-year-old man on Tuesday died by suicide at his residence in Baltana of Zirakpur. He was working as manager in a private company at Zirakpur. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children. As per the police, at the time of the incident, his wife and children were at school. The police have taken action under Section 194 (affray) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the statement of his wife. After the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family. (HT File)

When his wife returned home in the afternoon, she discovered her husband’s body hanging from a fan. According to the family, the deceased had been troubled for some time.

In a statement to the police, his wife stated that she is a teacher at a private school in Zirakpur. She married about 17 years ago, and they have two children. On Tuesday, her children were at school, and she was also at work. Around 3.30 pm, she returned home and found the main door of her house open and the inner room locked from the inside.

Despite knocking several times, there was no response. With the help of neighbours, she broke the door and found her husband’s body hanging from the fan. She immediately informed the police, who arrived at the scene, took the body down, and after examination sent the body to Dera Bassi civil hospital for postmortem. According to the family’s statement, no suicide note was found at the scene. The wife mentioned that her husband took his life due to distress.

The police have taken action under Section 194 (affray) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the statement of his wife. After the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family.