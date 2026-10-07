49 officers transferred in major J&K bureaucratic reshuffle

Srinagar/Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday ordered a major administrative reshuffle, transferring and posting 49 officers, including 42 IAS officers, with the changes covering the post of Jammu divisional commissioner and deputy commissioners across eight districts.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday ordered a major administrative reshuffle, transferring and posting 49 officers, including 42 IAS officers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Among the key appointments, Vikas Kundal, a 2013-batch AGMUT officer, has been transferred from his post as chairman, J-K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and posted as Jammu divisional commissioner, along with holding additional charge as additional CEO, Jammu Metropolitan Regional Development Authority. He succeeds Ramesh Kumar, who held the post since May 2022 and has now been appointed secretary to the government, department of rural development and panchayati raj. Kumar will also hold additional charge of administrative secretary, culture, while continuing as resident commissioner, J-K Government, New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse has been moved from deputy commissioner, Kupwara, to take over as JKSSB chairman.

The overhaul brings significant shifts across district and municipal administrations. Minga Sherpa, formerly deputy commissioner, Udhampur, replaces Rakesh Minhas as Jammu DC. Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) commissioner Devansh Yadav heads to Rajouri as deputy commissioner, replacing Abhishek Sharma, who takes over as deputy commissioner, Kupwara. Former Samba DC Ayushi Sudan replaces Yadav as JMC commissioner, while Rupesh Kumar assumes charge as deputy commissioner, Samba. Ananth Dwivedi has been appointed deputy commissioner, Udhampur.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Jatin Kishore heads from Ganderbal to become deputy commissioner, Budgam, with Shreya Singhal taking his place as Ganderbal DC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jatin Kishore heads from Ganderbal to become deputy commissioner, Budgam, with Shreya Singhal taking his place as Ganderbal DC. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan moves from Budgam to serve as managing director, National Health Mission, J-K. Kuldeep Krishan Sidha becomes deputy commissioner, Pulwama, replacing Basharat Qayoom, who takes over as commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC). Outgoing SMC commissioner Faz Lul Haseeb shifts to additional secretary, agriculture production, with additional charge as mission director, HADP and JKCIP. Charandeep Singh has been appointed deputy commissioner, Shopian.

At the senior administrative level, financial commissioner (ACS), Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra assumes additional charge as administrative secretary, revenue, relieving Kumar Rajeev Ranjan. Financial commissioner (ACS), tourism, Ashish Chandra Verma has been posted as financial commissioner (ACS), agriculture production. Commissioner secretary general administration department (GAD) M Raju has been divested of the health and medical education department additional charge to take on additional charge of hospitality and protocol besides disaster management, relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction, while Saugat Biswas takes over as commissioner secretary, health and medical education. R Alice Vaz moves to commissioner secretary, transport, with additional charge of civil aviation and commissioner, civil aviation, while retaining oversight of the information department.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sarmad Hafeez shifts from social welfare to youth services and sports department. Avny Lavasa moves from transport to tourism department while retaining charge of tribal affairs, and Anjali Sehrawat heads from Jal Jeevan Mission to secretary, public grievances. Rahul Yadav has been appointed administrative secretary, information technology, while continuing as MD, J-K Power Development Corporation Limited; Owais Ahmed has been appointed administrative secretary, planning, development and monitoring, retaining additional charge as director, skill development, J-K; and Mamta Yadav, previously awaiting orders in GAD, is posted as director, information department.