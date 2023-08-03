49-year-old woman murdered at home in Punjab’s Barnala

A 49-year-old woman was strangulated to death by two unidentified bike-borne youths at her house on Sekha Road in Barnala on Wednesday, police said. A 49-year-old woman was strangulated to death by two unidentified bike-borne youths at her house on Sekha Road in Barnala on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Manju Bala.

Cops said that they are scanning the CCTV footage, and the preliminary investigation has revealed that both miscreants came on a bike, and their faces were covered.

The victim was alone in the house at the time of the crime. Her husband was away at work while her daughter had gone to college. Bala was found unconscious by her daughter when she returned from college in the afternoon. The victim was rushed to the local hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

DSP Barnala Satvir Singh said investigations are on, and the accused will be identified soon. “A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON