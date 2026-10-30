5 accused chargesheeted for fraudulent sale of migrant property in Baramulla

The Jammu and Kashmir crime branch has filed a chargesheet against five people for the fraudulent sale of migrant property, including an individual who induced people to purchase land by posing under different Kashmiri Pandit identities. An official spokesperson said that the case involved alleged cheating, forgery, and the fraudulent sale of migrant property in Goshbugh, Pattan, within the Baramulla district.

The case was registered on a written complaint alleging fraudulent sale of 14 kanals and three marlas of land at Mouza Wussan, Goshbugh Pattan, owned by Jawahar Lal Bhat. (HT Photo for representation)

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The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of crime branch J&K has filed the chargesheet in FIR number 34/2017 under Sections 420, 419, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B RPC before the court of CJM Sopore against the five accused persons.

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The accused have been identified as Brij Nath, a resident of Amit Nagar Muthi Jammu, Gh Mohi-Ud-din Dar, a resident of Samson Budgam, Gh Mohd Sheikh, a resident of Sachin Banit Beerwah Budgam, Zahoor Ahmed Dar, a resident of Margipora Pattan, and Reyaz Ahmad Rather, a resident of Margaripora Pattan Baramulla.

The case was registered on a written complaint alleging fraudulent sale of 14 kanals and three marlas of land at Mouza Wussan, Goshbugh Pattan, owned by Jawahar Lal Bhat.

“Despite payments exceeding ₹1 crore, possession was not handed over nor the amount refunded. Investigation revealed that the accused individuals hatched a criminal conspiracy in connivance with each other to cheat the complainant by resorting to impersonation, fabricated identity documents and misuse of a purported power of attorney,” the spokesperson said.

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{{^usCountry}} Two of the accused, Brij Nath (with aliases Soom Nath, Hadi Nath or Mohan Lal) and Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Dar were arrested in late September. Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Dar secured bail, while Brij Nath remains in Central Jail. Other cases against both accused are also under investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two of the accused, Brij Nath (with aliases Soom Nath, Hadi Nath or Mohan Lal) and Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Dar were arrested in late September. Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Dar secured bail, while Brij Nath remains in Central Jail. Other cases against both accused are also under investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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“The EOW Srinagar had earlier filed a chargesheet in case FIR No. 27/2021 in August 2023 against Brij Nath Bhat and Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, making this the second chargesheet filed against both accused persons,” the spokesperson added.