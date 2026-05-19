₹5 lakh cr investment, 10 lakh jobs on cards as Haryana cabinet clears 10 industrial policies

Haryana cabinet on Monday approved 10 major industrial policies aimed at boosting the manufacturing sector, digital infrastructure, emerging technologies, green industry and agro-based economic development in the state. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the cabinet meeting on Monday. (File)

The cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini, marked what the government described as a comprehensive effort to operationalise key commitments made in the ‘Sankalp Patra’ and the latest budget announcements.

The cabinet’s nod to the “Make in Haryana Industrial Policy- 2026” is viewed as a calibrated political push to shift focus to development, investment mobilisation and employment generation as the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government’s performance is under sharp scrutiny with the government completing 19 months in power after winning a third consecutive term in October 2024 assembly polls.

The policy sets ambitious targets of attracting ₹5 lakh crore in fresh investments, creating 10 lakh new employment opportunities and significantly enhancing Haryana’s export capacity over the next five years.

The policy proposes a wide basket of incentives to attract investors and promote employment generation. Key provisions include capital subsidy for new industrial investments, incentives for research and development activities and employment-linked benefits tied to recruitment of youth registered on the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam portal.

According to a senior government functionary involved in preparing these policies, the significance lies not only in the incentives, but also in the broader vision behind them as the government aims to make Haryana a leading state in the next phase of investment, employment, exports, innovation and rural prosperity. “From semiconductors to creative industries, from life-saving medicines to green recycling and from digital infrastructure to agriculture-based industries, these policies will define the new industrial direction of modern Haryana,” said the official.

The new policy replaces the existing Haryana Enterprise and Employment Policy (HEEP),2020, and it will be the state’s principal industrial framework. Before finalising the drafts, the CM held extensive consultations with industrialists and industry associations to incorporate their feedback.

According to the policy document, the major structural reform is scrapping the earlier A, B, C and D block-based industrial classification system. In its place, the government has introduced a revised framework categorising regions as Core, Intermediate, Sub-Prime and Prime/Focus Areas.

Officials said the change aims to ensure balanced industrial growth and removing regional disparities.

Under the incentive structure, net SGST reimbursement will range between 30% and 70%. Large industrial units will receive reimbursement benefits for seven years, mega units for 10 years, while ultra mega projects may avail incentives for up to 12 years under special packages.

Capital subsidy benefits will vary according to project size and location as large units will be eligible for subsidies ranging from 5% to 20%, while mega and ultra mega projects established in prime and focus areas will be eligible for capital subsidy of up to 30%. “To promote local employment, the employment generation subsidy has been increased from ₹48,000 to up to ₹1 lakh per employee per year for 10 years,” the state government said.

For women, Scheduled Castes, Divyangs, Agniveers and ex-servicemen, this assistance will be up to ₹1.20 lakh. Units hiring through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam portal will get reimbursement of both employer and employee EPF contributions.

To ensure timely payments to investors, the policy provides for paying 8% interest per annum in case of delay after April 1. While 50% of the eligible incentive will be released within seven working days, the remaining amount within 45 days.

The policy promises that through the land feasibility certificate, clarity on land ownership, land use and status of related approvals will be provided within 45 working days. “Provisions have also been made for export promotion and green industries, including carbon credits, renewable energy, green buildings and zero liquid discharge systems,” the government said in a briefing.