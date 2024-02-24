 5 students injured as school bus falls into gorge in Kullu - Hindustan Times
5 students injured as school bus falls into gorge in Kullu

ByPress Trust of India, Shimla
Feb 24, 2024 09:58 AM IST

Two students, Diksha and Yuvall, were seriously injured and taken to a regional hospital in Kullu while the other three are under treatment at Banjar, they said

At least five students were injured when their school bus fell into a gorge after hitting a parked car in the Banjar area of Himachal’s Kullu district on Friday morning, officials said.

The Minerva Public School bus was on its way from Ghiyagi to Banjar, the officials said.

Biker dead after hitting parked truck

In another incident, a biker died and another was injured when their vehicle collided with a truck parked on the roadside in Gwalthai, an industrial area adjacent to the Punjab border in Bilapsur district on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Kumar, 55, a resident of Samtaihan village in Bilaspur. The injured is undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), Chandigarh, officials said.

