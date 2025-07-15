Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
52 gm crystal meth seized from duo in Punjab’s Dera Bassi

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 11:00 AM IST

During preliminary questioning, the duo reportedly admitted to personal consumption, but police suspect a possible link to a larger drug network

The Mohali police arrested two men after recovering 52 gm crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, from their car at a checkpost near Handesra in Dera Bassi on Sunday.

The accused were reportedly travelling from Delhi to Anandpur Sahib when they were stopped by the police at a naka in Dera Bassi.
The accused were reportedly travelling from Delhi to Anandpur Sahib when they were stopped by the police at the naka.

A search of the vehicle revealed an envelope hidden in the car, containing crystal meth, a highly addictive stimulant that is often used recreationally and carries high value in the illegal drug trade, said police.

This led to the arrest of the two car occupants, identified as Surjit Singh of Anandpur Sahib and Karan Kumar of Delhi.

According to police, both work for an immigration company. During preliminary questioning, they reportedly admitted to personal consumption, but police suspect a possible link to a larger drug network.

SP (Investigation) Saurav Jindal said, “After obtaining remand from the court, we will interrogate them thoroughly. Ice is a high-value drug in the black market. Although the accused claim it was for personal use, we are investigating to establish whether there is a wider link involved.”

Both men were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to trace the origin and destination of the seized drug.

