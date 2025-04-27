Menu Explore
545-kg paneer seized in Ludhiana, sent for test: Officials

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 27, 2025 05:26 AM IST

A team of health officials from the district food safety wing seized 545-kg paneer during an operation carried out at Basant Avenue on Saturday.

The seized items during a checking drive in Basant Avenue on Saturday. (HT Photo)
The seized items during a checking drive in Basant Avenue on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The team also collected one sample each of paneer and curd for a laboratory analysis to verify their safety and compliance with food standards. According to officials, an initial inquiry revealed that the seized paneer had been transported from outside Ludhiana just a day prior, raising concerns about its storage, transportation and quality conditions.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said, “We are committed to ensuring that only safe and hygienic food reaches residents. Strict action will be taken against violators who compromise food safety standards. Food businesses are urged to adhere to regulations. People should also remain alert and report suspicious food items.”

District health officer Dr Amarjit Kaur said, “Regular inspections will continue. We seek peopel’s cooperation in maintaining high standards of food hygiene. Together, we can build a healthier community by being cautious and demanding safe food.”

The department of health and family welfare, Punjab, will take action against the violators once laboratory reports are received, officials said, adding that those found guilty of endangering public health will face stringent penalties under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The health department said people should be vigilant while purchasing food items, especially perishable products like milk, paneer and curd. Always insist on buying from trusted vendors, checking for proper labeling and hygiene practices and reporting any suspicious food activities immediately to the district health authorities.

