₹563-crore medical college to come up in Malerkotla: Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced setting up a ₹563-crore medical college along with a network of hospitals aimed at expanding access to quality treatment in the region. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann delivers a speech during his visit to the Eidgah on the occasion of Eid in Malerkotla on Saturday. (ANI)

Mann was addressing a gathering after greeting people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr after joining prayers at the Eidgah.

The CM also urged families to enrol under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna to avail cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakh, positioning the pro-people scheme as part of the government’s broader effort to strengthen public healthcare and deliver on-ground guarantees.

“It is a festival of seeking each other’s welfare, and I find immense peace in this holy Eidgah of Malerkotla. This is a festival that reflects brotherhood, where we sit together and celebrate in harmony. I extend my heartfelt greetings to the organising committee and all those who have come from nearby villages to celebrate Eid,” he said.

Malerkotla is a historic land from where a voice was raised in support of the younger ‘Sahibzadas’ of the tenth Guru, a voice that still echoes across the world and the universe, Mann said.

On the occasion of Eid, the Punjab CM announced that a medical college is being established here.

“Around 25 acres of defence land has been transferred to the government, and with a cost of approximately ₹563 crore, this medical college with 100 MBBS seats will soon be ready. Alongside this, a 150-bed ESI hospital is also being constructed on about 8.5 acres, as there is no such hospital between Khanna and Ludhiana,” he added.

‘People reposing faith in AAP policies’

Addressing a public gathering at Dharamkot in Moga, Mann charged the previous Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) governments with misrule and promoting vested interests of the political families.

“Punjab has decisively moved beyond the era of power rotation and backroom politics, with people now firmly in control of the state’s future. The opposition, which once weakened Punjab’s youth and law and order, is now attempting to mislead people through false narratives against the AAP,” said the CM.

Mann said that the AAP government has implemented a model of good governance in the last four years and people are reposing faith in the pro-people policies.

The CM was in the Dharamkot assembly segment to lay the foundation stone of a School of Eminence at Bajeke village.

Addressing the rally, he said that the ₹19.76-crore project is aimed at transforming rural education with modern infrastructure, advanced learning facilities in Dharamkot, and free JEE-NEET coaching, marking a strong push to ensure equal opportunities and secure the future of Punjab’s youth.

The CM said that his government is working tirelessly to educate children, generate employment, and eliminate poverty through sustained development, not temporary schemes, whereas the previous political dispensations had “supported criminals to suit their political designs”.