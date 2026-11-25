A family was attacked in Balongi over unpaid dues on November 10, with six residents allegedly assaulting them with stones and bricks. The victim has further alleged aerial firing before the accused fled.

The victim has further alleged aerial firing before the accused fled. (HT File) more less

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Balongi police registered a case against the accused.

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According to the complaint filed by 38-year-old Radha, her husband, Jai Singh owed money to three of the accused, Raman, Suman and Salma.

Around 5pm on November 10, their nephew Abhay informed them that the group was assaulting his father, Raju, at his house in Rehmat Enclave.

When Radha and Jai Singh reached Raju’s house and questioned the accused, the group allegedly attacked them too. The couple ran towards their house, but the accused chased them and pelted them with bricks and stones. Neighbours intervened after hearing their cries for help.

Radha was later admitted to Kharar civil hospital until November 13. Her medical report recorded five blunt-weapon injuries, including two referred for an orthopaedic opinion. Jai Singh and Raju sustained minor injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} Police booked Raman, Pawan alias Kallu, Sunny, Salma, Rajni and Suman under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said a spot inspection did not yield evidence of aerial firing so far, and they were probing Radha’s allegation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police booked Raman, Pawan alias Kallu, Sunny, Salma, Rajni and Suman under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said a spot inspection did not yield evidence of aerial firing so far, and they were probing Radha’s allegation. {{/usCountry}}

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