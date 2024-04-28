6 killed in separate mishaps in Kaithal, Jind

Six persons were killed in separate mishaps in Kaithal and Jind on Friday night, police said on Saturday. The mangled remains of the car that rammed into a stationary truck on NH-152D near Mohna village in Kaithal. (HT Photo)

In the first incident, three members of a family, including a serving women cop, her husband, a retired cop, and their daughter died after their car rammed into a stationary truck on NH-152D near Mohna village in Kaithal.

The deceased were identified as retired sub-inspector Manoj Kumar, 61, his wife Urmil Dutt, 57, sub-inspector at police headquarters in Panchkula, and their daughter Chetna, 28.

Police said that mishap occurred when they were returning from Khatu Sham Dham to their residence in Panchkula.

Bike rams into tractor trailer

In the second accident, three men were killed after their motorcycle rammed into a tractor-trailer near Muana village in Jind on Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Nassem, 23, Nazim, 18 and Sahil of Anta village in the district. The trio worked at a poultry farm.

A spokesperson of Jind police said the mishap occurred when the three men were heading to work on a bike. The tractor-trailer driver allegedly took a sharp turn, resulting in the bike ramming into it from the back.

“All three were killed on the spot. Their bodies were handed over to their family members after autopsy. The driver of the tractor has been called for interrogation to ascertain how the incident took place,” the spokesman added.