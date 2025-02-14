Menu Explore
6th anniv: CRPF pays tributes to Pulwama attack bravehearts

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Feb 14, 2025 10:56 PM IST

On the fateful day, the CRPF convoy had left Jammu for Kashmir when a suicide bomber had rammed his explosive laden car into one of the CRPF buses. Paying rich tributes, the CRPF officers recounted that on February 14, 2019, 40 brave soldiers laid down their lives at the altar of duty.

The CRPF’s 76 battalion paid rich tributes to the bravehearts on sixth death anniversary of the Pulwama suicide attack here on Friday.

The CRPF’s 76 battalion paid rich tributes to the bravehearts on sixth death anniversary of the Pulwama suicide attack here on Friday. (HT Photo)
The CRPF's 76 battalion paid rich tributes to the bravehearts on sixth death anniversary of the Pulwama suicide attack here on Friday. (HT Photo)

A “Shradhanjali Programme” was held at the headquarters of 76 Battalion.

Vezoto Tinyi, Commandant-76 Bn, CRPF, Rajesh Kumar, Second in Command, Jai Ram Prasad, Second in Command, Girish Chandra Singh Sontiyal, Second in Command, Anil Kumar, Assistant Commandant and other subordinate officers and personnel of 76 battalion attended the tribute paying program.

On the fateful day, the CRPF convoy had left Jammu for Kashmir when a suicide bomber had rammed his explosive laden car into one of the CRPF buses.

Paying rich tributes, the CRPF officers recounted that on February 14, 2019, 40 brave soldiers laid down their lives at the altar of duty.

They further recalled that ‘during this cowardly incident, the bus that bore the brunt was of 76 Battalion of the CRPF, Jammu, in which our five brave soldiers were killed.

They were namely Naseer Ahmed, Shaheed, Jaimal Singh, Rohtash Lamba, Sukhjinder and Tilak Raj.

