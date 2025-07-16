7 killed, 17 injured as LMV plunges into deep gorge in Doda

A five year old girl among seven people died and 17 others were injured after a tempo traveller they were travelling in, plunged into a gorge in Doda district on Tuesday morning, said officials. Mangled remains of the vehicle after it plunged into a gorge in Doda district on Tuesday. (PTI)

A tempo traveller carrying locals veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Ponda on Doda-Barath road on Tuesday, said a police officer, further informing that three passengers were killed on the spot and two others died enroute a hospital in Doda and two succumbed during treatment at Government Medical College and hospital at Jammu.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ashraf, 35, Mangta Wani, 33, Tariq Hussain, 50, Rafiqa Begum, 60, Uzma Bano, 5 and Shukar Din, 36, all from Aul village besides Atta Mohammad, 33, of Balli Dhar village.

“Seriously injured Kalsuma Begum, 28, of Aul village is being attended upon by the doctors,” said a senior doctor at the GMC Jammu. Her condition remains critical, he added.

Soon after the mishap, locals, army personnel and police rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

Earlier this morning Doda district commissioner Harvinder Singh said, “Five people died and 19 others have been injured, 4 of them critically. The critically injured have been referred to GMC Jammu for specialised treatment.”

Singh said that prima facie there was some mechanical issue in the steering of the vehicle. According to the DC, the vehicle had rolled down over 300 feet deep gorge.

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh took to X and wrote, “Just now spoke to Doda DC Harvinder Singh on receiving the information about a private tempo road accident in the vicinity of Bhart village, about 20 to 25 km from Doda city. Three casualties reported so far, four others critically injured. All possible help and medical aid being provided. DC is personally supervising the entire exercise and giving me regular updates. Any further assistance, as required, will also be provided. My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.”

The lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha condoled the loss of lives in the road mishap. In a message, the LG said: “Pained by the loss of lives due to tragic road accident in Doda. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured.”

Chief minister Omar Abdullah also expressed grief on the incident. “Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Doda that has claimed six lives and left several injured. CM Omar Abdullah extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prays for the speedy recovery of the injured. The administration has been directed to ensure immediate medical assistance and support to all affected”, he wrote.

Two injured in Bhagwah road mishap

Two people were injured after a Bolero vehicle, on its way to Bhagwah, veered off the road, said officials.

The injured were identified as Asha Devi, 48, wife of Mool Singh, resident of Kastigarh and her husband Mool Singh, 56.