7 school buses challaned for violating safety norms in Mohali’s Dera Bassi
The Dera Bassi sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Swati Tiwana on Wednesday challaned seven school buses for violating provisions of the Safe School Vahan policy.
One bus was also impounded as the driver did not have any documents.
Tiwana said, “According to the Safe School Vahan policy, the safety of children should be the prime concern of an institution. To ensure their safety on roads, the school has to form a committee that will monitor the school buses plying on different routes. Apart from CCTV cameras and speed governors, attendants handing over the child to the parents are among the mandatory factors to be observed.”
During a check on Wednesday, the SDM said, drivers of seven buses were found violating the Safe School Vahan policy. “The violations included driving without a valid licence or permit, not wearing uniforms and not adhering to safety norms,” Tiwana said, adding that these checks will continue to ensure the safety of children.
-
Assam: 2 killed as speeding car runs over pedestrians, drags man for 9 km
Two persons were killed in Assam's Cachar district on Tuesday night when a speeding car reportedly ran over a group of pedestrians and dragged a man for 9 km by its wheels, police said. The accident took place at Rajpur area of Jalalpur under Katigorah police station near India-Bangladesh border. The deceased persons have been identified as Sanjay Teli (24) and Krishna Adhikari (39), both residents of Rajpur village.
-
BJP legislators in Karnataka call for mosques’ survey
Two BJP legislators have proposed a survey on mosques and maulvis (clerics) to “know who they are and where they are from”, amid attacks on Muslim vendors and religious places in Karnataka. Hubballi-Dharwad West legislator Arvind Bellad added that such a survey or mapping would help the government monitor radicals. The probe against a maulvi, Waseem, in connection with the violence reported in Hubballi, about 450 kms from Bengaluru began after some videos were recovered from the phones of a few people arrested in connection with the case, police said.
-
Resolving teachers’ issue priority: Hayer
Education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday held meetings with different teacher unions of the state. During the meeting, he said the education sector is the priority of the Aam Aadmi Party government which is fully committed to creating a robust atmosphere necessary for ensuring quality education in government schools of the state. Hayer said only teachers can transform the school education atmosphere, hence he would accord priority to resolving their issues.
-
UP temples, mosques remove speakers, lower volume
On Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the use of loudspeakers at religious sites in such a manner that the sound is limited to their premises and doesn't cause inconvenience to anyone. The chief minister's orders came in the backdrop of communal clashes in several states after Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti processions. In Gorakhpur, the Gorakhnath Temple trust lowered the volume of the loudspeakers installed on the premises.
-
No Covid 4th wave in state: Karnataka minister Sudhakar
Amid concerns about a possible fourth wave of Covid-19, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said such a situation does not exist in the state as of now, but the government was taking all the required precautionary measures and monitoring rise in cases in other states and countries. Speaking to reporters here, Sudhakar said tests are being conducted and genomic sequencing is being done as per norms, to identify the variant.
