Eight hotspot districts have accounted for nearly 62% of the 6,718 farm fire incidents recorded in Punjab this Kharif season so far, highlighting a reversal in the multi-year downward trend in stubble burning.

A farmer sets fire to the stubble at a farm, in Fazilka on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

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The eight districts — Sangrur, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Moga, Muktsar, Mansa, Tarn Taran, and Faridkot — reported 4,191 incidents out of the state’s total across 23 districts.

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Ferozepur reported the most farm fires this season, with 883, followed by Sangrur (771), Tarn Taran (709), Bathinda (617), Moga (376), Muktsar (301), Mansa (277), and Faridkot (257). Fazilka and Ludhiana have also emerged as hotspots, reporting 344 and 363 incidents, respectively. Patiala recorded 434 cases, followed by 374 in Barnala.

The state had recorded a multi-year downward trend in crop residue burning, with incidents declining by 54% in 2025 to 5,114 from 10,909 in 2024. In 2024, the state reported a 70% decline compared to 2023, when 36,663 incidents were reported.

In 2025, the eight districts, comprising Sangrur, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Moga, Barnala, Mansa, Tarn Taran, and Faridkot, reported 3,454 incidents or 68% of the total cases.

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{{^usCountry}} In 2024, these districts accounted for 62% (6,815) of the total 10,909 incidents recorded from September 15 to November 30, while in 2023, they contributed 23,410 cases, or 64% of the state’s total. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2024, these districts accounted for 62% (6,815) of the total 10,909 incidents recorded from September 15 to November 30, while in 2023, they contributed 23,410 cases, or 64% of the state’s total. {{/usCountry}}

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Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in the northern region, including Delhi, following the paddy harvest in October and November. With a narrow window available for sowing the wheat crop after paddy harvesting, some farmers resort to burning crop residue to clear their fields quickly.

CAQM flags poor monitoring

Taking stringent note of the rise in stubble-burning incidents, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas had issued notices to deputy commissioners (DCs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of 15 districts for alleged non-compliance with its directions to prevent and control incidents. On Wednesday, the CAQM sought explanations from the DCs and SSPs of Sangrur, Patiala, Muktsar, Moga, Mansa and Ludhiana by November 23.

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“Despite the large number of fire incidents recorded in the district, the parali protection force and nodal officers failed to report the cases in the field, which raises concerns regarding the adequacy of field-level surveillance, monitoring, and detection efforts in the district. There is a need for strengthening enforcement and recovery mechanisms to ensure effective deterrence against stubble burning in these districts,” a CAQM official said, requesting anonymity.

In notices to district officials, CAQM member secretary Tarun Kumar Pithode said the commission had repeatedly stressed the need for stringent supervision through drones, the parali protection force, nodal officers and low-cost sensors, along with strict implementation and rigorous enforcement of the action plan to achieve complete elimination of paddy stubble burning.

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“Despite the above-noted review meeting and statutory directions issued by the commission to ensure complete elimination of paddy stubble burning during 2026, it has been noticed that paddy residue burning events are reported to have increased in certain districts of Punjab compared to the previous year, which indicates that adequate supervision, effective implementation and enforcement of the action plan to eliminate paddy stubble burning have not been forthcoming,” the notices stated.