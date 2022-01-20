Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
85% of Ludhiana’s Covid deaths since January 1 were of males

Of the 27 people who died of Covid in Ludhiana since the beginning of this year, 24 persons were suffering from comorbidities, including cancer, renal failure and heart disease; 23 were males and four were females
Health officials said that the only silver lining during the third of Covid is that hospitalisations are lower. Of those who died in Ludhiana since January 1, as many as 12 patients were above the age of 60, while nine were in the 50-60 age category. Six patients were below the age of 50. (Shutterstock)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByMohit Khanna, Ludhiana

Like the first and second waves, the third wave is also proving to be more fatal for men as compared to women. Of the 27 people who succumbed to the infection since January 1, 23 were males and four were females.

As many as 12 patients were above the age of 60, while nine were in the 50-60 age category. Six patients were below the age of 50.

Also, 24 of the total persons who succumbed to the virus had comorbidities, including cancer, renal failure and heart disease.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said that during the first wave, the ratio between male and female deaths was 70:30, while during the second wave, there was slight rise in the proportion of female fatalities. “During the second wave, males accounted for 60% of the total fatalities while females made up for 40%,” he said.

When asked why there are more male deaths, the civil surgeon said, “Due to our social setup, men have to venture out more for work while women are confined to their homes. Secondly, most men who lost their battle to the virus had comorbidities.”

Singh said that fortunately hospitalisation is low this time due to which the stress on healthcare system is also less.

Health experts predict that though cases may dip in cities, there may be a surge in small towns and rural areas in the coming days.

