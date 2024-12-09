AAP forms screening panels for upcoming local bodies elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday constituted the screening committees for the December 21 elections to five municipal corporations and 42 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday constituted the screening committees for the December 21 elections to five municipal corporations and 42 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state. (HT File)

These committees, tasked with screening candidates, include cabinet ministers, MLAs and other party leaders. Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and MLAs Jasbir Singh, Ajay Gupta, Jeevanjot Kaur and Inderbir Singh Nijjar have been made members of the screening committee for the Amritsar municipal corporation, according to an announcement made by AAP general secretary, organisation, Sandeep Pathak, state unit chief Aman Arora and state working president Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi. The screening committee for Patiala MC includes cabinet ministers Barinder Goyal and Balbir Singh, state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and MLAs Ajit Pal Singh Kohli and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra.

Similarly, cabinet ministers Harbhajan Singh and Mohinderpal Bhagat have been included in the screening committee for the upcoming elections to Jaladhar MC. While cabinet ministers Tarunpreet Sond and Harpreet Mundian are members of the screening committee for Ludhiana MC, Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal has been included in the party’s screening committee for the Phagwara municipal corporation elections.