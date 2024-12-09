Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AAP forms screening panels for upcoming local bodies elections

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 09, 2024 05:52 AM IST

Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and MLAs Jasbir Singh, Ajay Gupta, Jeevanjot Kaur and Inderbir Singh Nijjar have been made members of the screening committee for the Amritsar municipal corporation

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday constituted the screening committees for the December 21 elections to five municipal corporations and 42 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday constituted the screening committees for the December 21 elections to five municipal corporations and 42 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state. (HT File)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday constituted the screening committees for the December 21 elections to five municipal corporations and 42 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state. (HT File)

These committees, tasked with screening candidates, include cabinet ministers, MLAs and other party leaders. Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and MLAs Jasbir Singh, Ajay Gupta, Jeevanjot Kaur and Inderbir Singh Nijjar have been made members of the screening committee for the Amritsar municipal corporation, according to an announcement made by AAP general secretary, organisation, Sandeep Pathak, state unit chief Aman Arora and state working president Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi. The screening committee for Patiala MC includes cabinet ministers Barinder Goyal and Balbir Singh, state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and MLAs Ajit Pal Singh Kohli and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra.

Similarly, cabinet ministers Harbhajan Singh and Mohinderpal Bhagat have been included in the screening committee for the upcoming elections to Jaladhar MC. While cabinet ministers Tarunpreet Sond and Harpreet Mundian are members of the screening committee for Ludhiana MC, Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal has been included in the party’s screening committee for the Phagwara municipal corporation elections.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On