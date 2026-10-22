Chandigarh, Punjab Cabinet minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Thursday asserted that the ongoing 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' campaign is intensifying the fight against drugs through grassroots public participation, adding that stringent action is being taken against smugglers and rehabilitation of people affected by addiction is being ensured.

AAP govt committed to wiping out drug menace in Punjab: Minister Goyal

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Goyal said more than 1.26 lakh members had been mobilised through Ward and Village Defence Committees across Punjab, while thousands of drug smugglers had been arrested and illegally acquired properties linked to the drug trade had been demolished.

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"The Bhagwant Mann government is working relentlessly on the ground to eliminate the drug menace from the state. Under the ongoing Yudh Nashean Virudh, we have adopted a comprehensive approach that combines public participation, strict action against drug smugglers, and rehabilitation of those affected by addiction. Our commitment is clear: Punjab must be freed from the menace of drugs," he said.

"Ward and Village Defence Committees have been systematically formed across Punjab to spearhead this fight at the grassroots level. With more than 1.26 lakh members mobilised across the state, we are strengthening public participation and ensuring that the fight against drugs reaches every village and ward," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the state government has launched an unprecedented crackdown on the drug supply chain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the state government has launched an unprecedented crackdown on the drug supply chain. {{/usCountry}}

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"Illegally acquired properties of drug peddlers and smugglers are being confiscated and demolished to dismantle their networks and strike at the financial foundations of the narcotics trade," the minister added.

Hitting out at opposition parties, Goyal alleged they were indulging in political theatrics and attempting to malign Punjab instead of acknowledging the sustained efforts being made to combat the drug menace.

"We have delivered on the ground and not through showmanship like the opposition. While we are working relentlessly to eradicate the drug menace, the opposition is busy making hollow claims and maligning Punjab instead of acknowledging the efforts being made to secure the state's future," he said.

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"The circumstances regarding law and order and drug control in Punjab are significantly better than those in states ruled by the opposition. Political parties should examine their own records instead of indulging in political rhetoric and attempting to mislead the people of Punjab," he asserted. Contrasting the Bhagwant Mann government's approach with the opposition's past political actions, Goyal said, "Unlike the opposition, we have neither staged hollow anti-drug marches nor indulged in theatrics by claiming that drugs would be eradicated within just 10 to 12 days."

He said the A government's approach has been to work consistently on the ground and deliver tangible results.

"The Yudh Nashean Virudh has been underway for approximately one-and-a-half to two years, and it is yielding positive results. Thousands of drug smugglers have been arrested, people affected by addiction have been sent to de-addiction centres, and properties acquired through the proceeds of drug trafficking have been demolished. This is the kind of sustained action required to dismantle the drug network," he said.

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Highlighting the Mann government's broader governance agenda, Goyal said, "The government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has fulfilled the promises made to the people before coming to power. We are committed to delivering on our commitments through concrete action and responsible governance."

"We have fulfilled every single promise made to our people. By wiping out the drug network and aggressively implementing environmental conservation policies, we are safeguarding the future of Punjab's youth and protecting our vital groundwater reserves," he said.

"Our resolve is to ensure a prosperous, healthy and drug-free Punjab. We will continue working tirelessly to protect our youth, dismantle drug networks and build a safer future for every citizen of the state," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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