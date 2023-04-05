Kejriwal, Mann to launch ‘CM di Yogshala’ in Patiala

The Aam Aadmi Party government’s “CM di Yogshala” campaign will be launched by AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Patiala on Wednesday. The pilot project was planned for four districts — Amritsar, Phagwara, Ludhiana and Patiala. The pilot project was planned for four districts — Amritsar, Phagwara, Ludhiana and Patiala. (ANI Photo)

Addressing a press conference about the same in Patiala, Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh said they had also launched a helpline number, where they could give a missed call and the government would provide them with a free yoga teacher. “People will be able to get all kinds of information about diet and yoga exercise,” said the minister.

He said a number of people suffer from respiratory diseases, hypertension, diabetes and other heart-related issues these days. “Therapeutic yoga will help all these patients and 60 students from Guru Ravidas University are also being trained to teach therapeutic yoga in ‘CM di Yogshala’,” he said.

He said under the campaign, people would lead a healthier life and get proper guidance from yoga instructors. “We’ve opened 500 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab and now, with “CM di Yogshala”, the Mann government is taking a step forward in making Punjabis physically and mentally healthy,” said the minister.

There will be a Yoga Meditation Centre near Aam Aadmi Clinics because a healthier lifestyle and regular practice of yoga significantly decreases the risks of so many diseases. He said 2,500 wellness centres and 16 ayurvedic colleges had already been set up in the state.