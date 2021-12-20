AAP minister Satyendar Jain assures better environment for traders in Punjab

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi health, public works and power minister Satyendar Jain has said that after the party forms a government in Punjab, its MLAs and officials will not demand unwarranted free partnerships in private businesses.

Jain was speaking at a meeting with traders, businessmen and shopkeepers of Mohali and Kharar on Saturday evening.

He said during his visit to Punjab, after meeting various businessmen and traders, he realised that they were afraid to start new projects because of corrupt politicians, who forcibly demanded shares in their businesses.

Jain assured the businessmen that no AAP MLA will ever ask for anything from them, and instead businessmen and traders of Punjab will be provided better environment and opportunities to start and run their businesses. “This way, they’ll also assist the government in increasing employment in Punjab,” he added.

Answering a query, Jain said the AAP government will provide basic facilities to everyone, irrespective of their financial status: “We have announced guarantees for the two most important things for everyone – better health and education. We will extend the benefits to all – poor, rich, middle-class, shopkeepers and traders.”