As many as four lives were snuffed out in separate road accidents, three of them hit-and-runs, in Mohali and Panchkula districts.

The mangled remains of the scooter of a 63-year-old Shimla man who was hit by a car on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar national highway on Sunday. (HT) more less

The first accident occurred near Tabar village on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar national highway on Sunday afternoon, claiming the life of a 63-year-old Shimla native.

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The deceased, identified as Rajinder Thakur, had come from Himachal Pradesh to attend a function in Raipur Rani. On Sunday, he was returning on his Honda Activa after the event when a car rammed into him.

The impact was so severe that Rajinder died on the spot.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and inspected the scene. The police took the car into their possession, while efforts are underway to identify its driver.

Police informed the deceased’s family about the accident and initiated further proceedings in the case.

In Mohali, a 22-year-old man, identified as Sarthak, died after a vehicle hit his two-wheeler in Sector 82 on Sunday. His body was sent to the Phase 6 civil hospital for autopsy.

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{{^usCountry}} In another incident, Joginder Singh, who worked as a watchman at Ghaggar Stone Crusher in Mubarikpur, died after a tractor-trailer ran over him on November 20. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another incident, Joginder Singh, who worked as a watchman at Ghaggar Stone Crusher in Mubarikpur, died after a tractor-trailer ran over him on November 20. {{/usCountry}}

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His son Bhim, 53, told police that he received a phone call from the stone crusher around 7am informing him about his father’s death.

According to the complaint, the tractor-trailer’s rear wheel crushed Joginder. Local reports said he was returning on foot when a tractor-trailer carrying tiles hit him. Police shifted his body to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi.

Dera Bassi police registered a case on November 21 under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified tractor-trailer driver, who remains at large.

Another scooterist was killed near Saini Majra on November 21 after a car (CH-01-BJ-3458) struck him. The victim, Hardeep Singh, was travelling from Mullanpur towards his village, Tira, when the collision occurred.

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The impact threw him onto the road, leaving him seriously injured. His family shifted him to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment.

The victim’s brother Kuldeep Singh lodged a complaint with the Mullanpur police, who registered a case under Sections 281, 324(4) and 106(1) of the BNS on November 21. Police are investigating all accidents and trying to trace the drivers involved.