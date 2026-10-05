Act on demands in 10 days or face stir: 108 ambulance staff to govt

Employees of the state’s 108 ambulance service have given the Punjab government 10 days to resolve their pending pay-related demands, warning of intensified protests and a possible shutdown of the emergency ambulance service across the state if their concerns remain unaddressed.

The workers have threatened a stir outside health minister’s residence and possible service shutdown if their demands are not met. (HT Photo)

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The ultimatum was issued during a protest in Ludhiana on Sunday, when members of the 108 Ambulance Employees Association Punjab marched from the civil hospital to Jagraon Bridge accusing the government of repeatedly failing to honour assurances given to them on their demands.

Association president Jasdeep Singh Cheema said the employees were seeking equal pay for equal work, restoration of a ₹5,000 salary hike announced after their 2023 protest and implementation of the proposed ₹40,000 salary.

Cheema said the contractual employees had repeatedly taken up the demands with the government but had yet to receive a concrete resolution. He also raised the issue of the withdrawal of the promised salary increase.

“Our demands have been pending for a long time. We have met the government several times and raised these issues, but the assurances have not been implemented,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The association said its members had continued to perform their duties despite the unresolved demands and warned that the agitation would be intensified if the government failed to act within 10 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The association said its members had continued to perform their duties despite the unresolved demands and warned that the agitation would be intensified if the government failed to act within 10 days. {{/usCountry}}

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Cheema said the union would next hold a protest outside health minister Balbir Singh’s residence in Patiala if the demands were not addressed. If the government still failed to respond, the association could move towards shutting down the 108 ambulance service across Punjab, he said.