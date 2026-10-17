Activist flags pothole-riddled road stretch in Ludhiana, seeks repair

Social activist Arvind Sharma on Saturday wrote to municipal corporation commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, seeking urgent repairs to a badly deteriorated road connecting Model Town Extension to Pakhowal Road near the canal. Highlighting the extensive potholes, inadequate drainage and repeated failure of temporary repairs, he cautioned that the road’s worsening condition posed a serious threat to the safety of commuters and pedestrians.

In his representation, Sharma said the road had remained in a state of disrepair despite repeated complaints to the municipal corporation commissioner and officials of its Buildings and Roads (B&R) wing. (HT)

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The stretch, running alongside the railway bridge from the New Krishna Mandir side of Model Town Extension towards Pakhowal Road, has developed numerous potholes and suffered extensive damage to its asphalt surface, making it difficult for motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders, to navigate.

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In his representation, Sharma said the road had remained in a state of disrepair despite repeated complaints to the municipal corporation commissioner and officials of its Buildings and Roads (B&R) wing.

“I have repeatedly brought this matter to the attention of the Municipal Corporation, the commissioner and the B&R authorities. However, the repairs carried out so far have been merely temporary and inadequate,” he said.

Sharma criticised the civic body’s continued reliance on superficial patchwork and the filling of damaged portions with soil, arguing that such makeshift interventions had failed to deliver a lasting solution. The road, he said, deteriorated soon after these repairs, leaving commuters vulnerable to recurring risks.

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{{^usCountry}} Inadequate drainage has further exacerbated the problem, with even brief spells of rain resulting in waterlogging and accelerating the road’’s deterioration. The accumulated water makes the damaged stretch particularly difficult to negotiate, increasing the risk of accidents involving motorists and two-wheeler riders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inadequate drainage has further exacerbated the problem, with even brief spells of rain resulting in waterlogging and accelerating the road’’s deterioration. The accumulated water makes the damaged stretch particularly difficult to negotiate, increasing the risk of accidents involving motorists and two-wheeler riders. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharma warned that continued official inaction could result in a serious accident, potentially causing grievous injuries or loss of life. He said the repeated failure of temporary repairs underscored the need for a comprehensive engineering solution rather than recurring, piecemeal interventions.

He urged the commissioner to order an immediate inspection of the entire damaged stretch alongside the railway bridge, connecting New Krishna Mandir in Model Town Extension to Pakhowal Road near the canal, and ensure its permanent restoration in accordance with prescribed engineering and quality standards.

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The activist also called for adequate drainage arrangements to prevent recurring waterlogging and further deterioration of the road. Seeking accountability, Sharma urged the commissioner to direct the concerned B&R wing and municipal corporation officials to oversee the work and ensure that it was completed to the required standards.