Addressing pollution concerns of Buddha Nullah top priority: Raja Warring

Member of Parliament from Ludhiana and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring expressed dissatisfaction with the progress under the Smart City vision document. He stated that despite executing projects worth ₹900 crore, Ludhiana remains plagued by pollution, congestion, and inadequate safety measures. The vision of making Ludhiana bicycle-friendly and improving healthcare infrastructure is far from reality. He acknowledged the installation of LED lights and solar panels as steps in the right direction but emphasised that funds could be better utilised to address the core issues of the city. Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh addressing the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at Bachat Bhawan, District Administrative Complex, in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

He was addressing a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at Bachat Bhawan, District Administrative Complex, Ludhiana, on Friday. The meeting was co-chaired by Dr Amar Singh, Member of Parliament from Fatehgarh Sahib.

The Ludhiana MP underscored his commitment to resolving the long-standing issues of the Buddha Nullah, declaring it his top priority. He announced a special meeting on January 29 to review the Smart City Project and discuss the Buddha Nullah before the upcoming Parliament session starting February 1.

Highlighting Ludhiana’s inclusion in the list of the top 10 most polluted cities in the country, Raja Warring called for immediate action to mitigate pollution. He also stressed the importance of annual maintenance contracts for all ongoing and executed projects and demanded a detailed report to ensure proper maintenance.

During his review of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, MP Warring emphasised, “To uphold proper health standards, it is crucial that mid-day meals for schoolchildren be prepared using mustard oil instead of refined oil. While I intend to raise this matter in Parliament, it is imperative for principals to take immediate action by ensuring procurement of mustard oil to ensure these measures are implemented without delay.”

Reviewing the works of the Department of social security and welfare, the MP pointed out the limited awareness regarding state and central pension schemes. When people are eligible for both state and central pensions, why are they not receiving these benefits?” he questioned. He instructed the department to organise awareness camps across Ludhiana to ensure maximum outreach. Responding to his concerns, the DC assured that eligible candidates would be screened, and their forms filled to extend benefits.

While evaluating the implementation of MGNREGA, Raja Warring identified several shortcomings. Dr Amar Singh echoed his concerns, highlighting that many BDPOs were not working diligently to ensure job availability under the scheme.

Raja Warring said, “We need collective efforts, transparency, and a focus on execution to transform Ludhiana into the city it deserves to be.”