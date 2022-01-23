Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

After residents’ protest, trains start stopping at Mustafabad railway station

Railways had discontinued its operations when the pandemic had hit the nation in March 2020, and while the train service was resumed a year later, trains did not stop at Mustafabad, invoking residents’ ire
A week after residents of Mustafabad in Yamunanagar blocked the Ambala-Saharanpur railway line, demanding that trains halt at the station, their demand was finally accepted. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 12:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

A week after residents of Mustafabad in Yamunanagar blocked the Ambala-Saharanpur railway line, demanding that trains halt at the station, their demand was finally accepted on Friday.

Railways had discontinued its operations when the pandemic had hit the nation in March 2020, and while the train service was resumed a year later, trains did not stop at Mustafabad, invoking residents’ ire.

In an order, railways approved stoppage of Express Special (Saharanpur-Una-Saharanpur) at Mustafabad railway station for a period of six months on an ‘experimental basis’. The train will halt at the Una station at 7.24am and will start on the return journey to Saharanpur at 6.17pm.

“On Friday evening, locals gathered at the station to welcome the train and distributed sweets,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) district president Sanju Gundian said.

The farmer union had actively taken up the issue and organised a rally on January 14. The protestors blocked the track at Uncha Chandana village for hours, only to lift the blockade after an assurance from the officials of the Ambala railway division.

