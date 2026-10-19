Ahead of festive season, 650kg spurious paneer seized in Ludhiana

In a crackdown on suspected food adulteration ahead of the festive season, the health department’s food safety team seized around 650kg of paneer during two operations in Ludhiana on Saturday. The seizures included a 500kg consignment reportedly brought from Haryana for supply in the city.

Officials of the heath department with the seized paneer in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

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According to officials, the operation began with a surprise inspection at Sabzi Mandi, where officials recovered around 150kg paneer. Acting on information gathered during the raid, the team traced the supplier and intercepted another consignment weighing approximately 500kg when he arrived in Ludhiana.

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Officials said the consignment had reportedly been brought from Nirvana in Haryana.

Food safety officials collected samples from both consignments and sent them for laboratory testing to determine whether the paneer met prescribed quality and safety standards. The remaining stock was destroyed in accordance with the prescribed norms.

Officials said further action would be initiated based on the laboratory findings, which are awaited.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said the health department had intensified inspections across the district ahead of the festive season, when demand for dairy products and sweets increases significantly. She urged residents to purchase dairy products from reliable sources and remain vigilant about food quality to avoid potential health risks.

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{{^usCountry}} The operation was conducted under the supervision of district health officer Ashish Chawla. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The operation was conducted under the supervision of district health officer Ashish Chawla. {{/usCountry}}

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Health department officials said inspections would continue throughout the festive season to prevent the sale of adulterated food products and ensure that traders and suppliers comply with food safety regulations.