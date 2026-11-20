Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi on Thursday called for an independent, time-bound investigation into the alleged cheating racket linked to the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) finance accounts assistant examination, saying that the future of thousands of deserving candidates cannot be put at risk by organised fraud.

With over 1.60 lakh candidates competing for just 600 posts, he said, every aspirant has a legitimate expectation of a fair chance. (HT Photo for representation)

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Referring to the arrest of 14 persons, recovery of wireless communication devices and registration of three FIRs, Nabi said the police action deserves appreciation, but the investigation must establish the full network, identify any beneficiaries and examine whether the examination’s integrity was compromised.

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With over 1.60 lakh candidates competing for just 600 posts, he said, every aspirant has a legitimate expectation of a fair chance.

“Behind every application is a young person who has spent years preparing, often with considerable sacrifices by their families. They deserve a fair opportunity, not a system where money, influence or cheating can decide who gets a job,” Nabi said.

AIP demanded senior-level monitoring of the investigation and cautioned against penalising innocent candidates or taking decisions before the facts are established.

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{{^usCountry}} “The government must ensure that merit is protected and public confidence in recruitment is restored. A government job should be earned through hard work, not manipulated through illegal means,” Nabi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The government must ensure that merit is protected and public confidence in recruitment is restored. A government job should be earned through hard work, not manipulated through illegal means,” Nabi said. {{/usCountry}}

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