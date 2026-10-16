Chandigarh, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj on Friday met the family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Punjab's Mansa, and lashed out at the Bhagwant Mann government for "failing" to curb the drug menace in the state.

Akal Takht Jathedar meets anti-drug activist Jhota's family in Punjab's Mansa

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Known for raising his voice against drug abuse and illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, Jhota was shot dead in a busy marketplace in Mansa on Tuesday.

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Speaking to reporters after meeting Jhota's family, Jathedar Garjajj said the Punjab government has "failed" to curb the drug menace.

"It is their responsibility to curb drug menace, but this government has completely failed in this," he said.

Gargajj said during the 'Miri-Piri Khalsa' march, which began in July, he met many families in villages across Punjab, who highlighted the severe impact of drugs.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Jathedar had condemned the killing of Jhota in Mansa, describing it as a huge loss for the 'Panth' and Punjab and a "failure" of the state government to curb the drug menace.

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{{^usCountry}} He had said drug peddlers had become so emboldened that they were openly committing murders as well as selling drugs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He had said drug peddlers had become so emboldened that they were openly committing murders as well as selling drugs. {{/usCountry}}

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Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal also met Jhota's family in Mansa.

Speaking to reporters later, she said entire Punjab stands with them in their hour of grief.

The drug menace has increased during the A government's time, she charged.

"Those selling drugs are enjoying patronage under this government and are so emboldened that if anyone raises voice against drugs, they faces bullet," she alleged.

This government should be dismissed immediately, she demanded.

Ashwani Kumar, the store owner who opened fire at Jhota after he questioned him for selling addictive drugs to an elderly man, has been taken into custody from Salasar in Rajasthan.

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The incident, which took place while Jhota was hosting a Facebook Live, triggered a political slugfest in Punjab, which goes to polls early next year.

While Chief Minister Mann has vowed the strictest punishment for those behind the killing, opposition leaders have claimed a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.