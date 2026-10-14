Alliance overtures: BJP’s ‘silence’ keeps SAD (Punar Surjit) guessing

With the state assembly polls drawing closer, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) is struggling to firm up its political strategy, as its alliance overtures to the BJP have yet to elicit a response. The faction, which is pushing for the consolidation of panthic forces, awaits clarity on a possible alliance, leaving its electoral preparations in limbo.

State BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon says he had no information about SAD breakaway faction approaching the party’s central leadership for an alliance (HT)

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“We have sought an appointment with the BJP’s central leadership, including Union Home minister Amit Shah, but are still awaiting a response. Without clarity on a possible alliance, we find it difficult to plan our campaign and decide the way forward,” a senior party leader said.

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Founded on August 11, 2025, following a split from the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the faction emerged from the SAD Sudhar Lehar reform movement. Led by Giani Harpreet Singh, it has positioned itself as an alternative rooted in traditional panthic values and principled politics.

Giani Harpreet had earlier indicated that discussions on a possible understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were underway. He also expressed willingness to join hands with Waris Punjab De and other panthic groups, while insisting that any alliance must be based on a mutually agreed agenda safeguarding the interests of the panth and Punjab.

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{{^usCountry}} The faction, however, has ruled out reconciliation with the Badal family on its terms. “We are ready for unity within the Shiromani Akali Dal, but not with the Badal family at any cost. We are also open to considering an alliance with Waris Punjab De,” the senior leader said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The faction, however, has ruled out reconciliation with the Badal family on its terms. “We are ready for unity within the Shiromani Akali Dal, but not with the Badal family at any cost. We are also open to considering an alliance with Waris Punjab De,” the senior leader said. {{/usCountry}}

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SAD (Punar Surjit) leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala said the party remained committed to bringing panthic forces together and would make fresh efforts to revive dialogue with Waris Punjab De. “We have always wanted Punjab and the panth to remain united. Our leaders will initiate fresh talks with Waris Punjab De soon,” he said.

The unity bid suffered a setback in May when Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, led by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, withdrew from a joint coordination committee formed with SAD (Punar Surjit), citing a lack of consensus on what it described as fundamental ideological issues.

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The faction has also faced a string of setbacks over the past three months. Former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra was expelled over alleged anti-party activities before joining the Aam Aadmi Party. Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali also quit SAD (Punar Surjit) and aligned with Waris Punjab De. In another blow, senior leader jathedar Iqbal Singh Jhunda, along with around 15 other leaders, announced unconditional support for Waris Punjab De.

BJP Punjab president Kewal Singh Dhillon said he had no information about SAD (Punar Surjit) approaching the party’s central leadership for an alliance. “As of now, we are preparing to contest all 117 assembly seats in Punjab,” he said.