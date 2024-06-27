 Ambala: Woman partially blinded as man throws chemical - Hindustan Times
Ambala: Woman partially blinded as man throws chemical

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Jun 27, 2024 08:30 AM IST

The incident took place on the night of June 22 when the victim was going home with her family. Later she complained of blurred vision and a police complaint was filed. The victim told the police that she was returning home from Gurdwara Manji Sahib with her husband and children at 11 pm on the motorcycle.

A woman partially lost her vision after an unknown bike-borne man allegedly threw some chemical on her face, police said on Wednesday.

A woman partially lost her vision after an unknown bike-borne man allegedly threw some chemical on her face, police said on Wednesday. (Representational image)
A woman partially lost her vision after an unknown bike-borne man allegedly threw some chemical on her face, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the night of June 22 when the victim was going home with her family. Later she complained of blurred vision and a police complaint was filed.

The victim told the police that she was returning home from Gurdwara Manji Sahib with her husband and children at 11 pm on the motorcycle.

“A man coming from the opposite side on his bike threw some chemical, which fell on my eyes and the accused fled after the incident. We could not see the number plate of the vehicle as it was dark,” she added.

A case was registered under Section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code at Ambala City police on Wednesday.

