Ambala-Chandigarh Highway: Driver escapes unhurt after canter catches fire

A canter caught fire on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway near Dera Bassi on Saturday, damaging its cabin and front portion. The driver, Bobby, escaped without injuries.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains unclear. (HT File)

Bobby was driving from Dera Bassi towards Chandigarh when a warning light for the vehicle’s urea system appeared on the dashboard. He planned to pull over after crossing the flyover, but flames erupted from the engine within seconds, forcing him to halt mid-road and jump out.

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Fire brigade personnel reached the spot and brought the blaze under control.

Bobby said he had bought the canter around three years ago and operated it from the transport area in Ram Darbar, Chandigarh. He was still paying its instalments. No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains unclear.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out inside the closed VR Mall in Mohali. Security guards spotted the fire and alerted. Fire personnel reached the site and began efforts to extinguish it. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage were not immediately known.