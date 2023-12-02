Amendments in Punjab GST Act aimed at ease of doing business: Cheema

Chandigarh : Punjab finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday said the amendments in the Punjab GST Act, 2017, through Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, are aimed at ease of doing business and simplification of tax regime. Punjab finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday said the amendments in the Punjab GST Act, 2017, through Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, are aimed at ease of doing business and simplification of tax regime.

In a release issued here, Cheema said the amendments will allow the composition taxpayers to supply goods through electronic commerce operators which will enable small taxpayers to supply their goods through e-commerce operators resulting in greater market access to them.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Earlier composition taxpayers were ineligible to supply their goods through online platform, he said.

“The condition of mandatory registration of suppliers supplying goods through ecommerce operators up to threshold limit for registration has been removed,” the finance minister, adding that this will enable small taxpayers who were otherwise bereft of access to online retail platforms to outreach greater market and consumer base.

On the constitution of state benches of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal, Cheema said this will provide an appellate forum to taxpayers and will reduce the burden of higher courts.