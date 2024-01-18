Amid rise in forest fires, entry to J&K’s wildlife parks banned

With rise in forest fires across Jammu and Kashmir due to prolonged dry spell, the wildlife department has barred entry of public in wildlife parks, sanctuaries and conservation reserves. These facilities are home to many endangered species, including the Hangul. According to officials in past one month more than 50 forest fires were reported in three forest circles of Kashmir -south, Srinagar and north (HT File)

The wildlife department has asked people to seek permission before entering into national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and reserves in central Kashmir. Similar orders have been issued in other areas.

“Due to the prevailing dry spell in the Valley ,there have been incidents of forest fire and there are strong apprehensions of fires which may be hard to control and can cause big damages to protected areas in view of dry vegetation. General public is hereby informed through the medium of thus notice that nobody should make unauthorized entry for any kind of activities in the forests and particularly wildlife protected areas without obtaining prior permission. Anybody found inside forests and wildlife protected areas shall be strictly dealt with under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act,” reads the communication issued by the wildlife warden of central Kashmir.

The parks and conservation reserves for which permission is required include Brain Nishat Conservation Reserve, Dachigam National Park, Dara Conservation Reserve, Khrew Khanmoh Conservation Reserve, Wangath Conservation Reserve, Thajwas Wildlife sanctuary. These places are habitat to many endangered species including Kashmir’s Hangul, especially the Dachigam National Park, a vast mountainous 141 sq km sanctuary on the outskirts of Srinagar,

According to officials in past one month more than 50 forest fires were reported in three forest circles of Kashmir -south, Srinagar and north. At least dozens of fires have been reported in the last 10 days across the valley.