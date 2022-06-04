Amit Shah to visit Chandigarh on Saturday, meet Punjab BJP leaders

Home minister Amit Shah will visit Chandigarh on Saturday. As per the programme, Shah will inaugurate the Khelo India Games being held at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in the evening and will chair a meeting of the Punjab BJP leaders and address them.

Shah, it is learnt, has specially asked for this meeting in which the state BJP has invited core committee members, executive leaders, district presidents, general secretaries and those who have contested on the party ticket. He will interact with each group individually.

This is for the first time in the past eight years that Shah will chair the meeting of the Punjab BJP to take feedback of the party’s prospectus in the state.

The home minister’s meeting with the Punjab BJP leaders is being watched keenly by other parties amid reports that two former senior Congress leaders could switch to the BJP in the coming days. However, as per BJP leaders, Shah is not likely to make any leader join the party in his three-hour stay at the party headquarters in Sector 37, Chandigarh.

According to the programme received by the Chandigarh administration, Shah will arrive at the Punjab BJP headquarters at 3:30 pm and will leave at 6:30 pm for the Panchkula stadium.

According to a statement by the BJP general secretary, Jeevan Gupta, Shah’s visit is set to pump in enthusiasm in the party workers.