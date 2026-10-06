Amritsar: Cong leader held in fraud case, party workers protest

Congress leader and former Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman Dinesh Bassi was arrested by the Civil Lines police on Monday in connection with a fraud case registered against him and his son. This prompted Congress councillors and workers to stage a protest outside the police station.

Congress leaders alleged that Bassi had been arrested under political pressure. (HT File)

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According to Congress workers, the police reached Bassi’s office near the Golden Gate around 12.30 pm and asked him to accompany them to the police station for questioning in connection with the case. Bassi subsequently reached the Civil Lines police station along with fellow Congress workers.

A Congress councillor alleged that the police pushed the councillors out of the police station and shut the gate. Following this, Congress workers staged a dharna outside the police station, protesting against Bassi’s arrest.

On the complaint of Kanwardeep Singh, the FIR was initially registered against his son, Vansh Bassi, and another person Amit Bajaj on September 21.

Congress leaders alleged that Bassi had been arrested under political pressure. They claimed that his name had been deliberately added to a fraud case registered a few days ago against his son.

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{{^usCountry}} Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla also joined the protest outside the police station. “I condemn the alleged action of summoning Bassi to the police station on the pretext of recording his statement and subsequently detaining and arresting him as part of a conspiracy,” said Aujla. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla also joined the protest outside the police station. “I condemn the alleged action of summoning Bassi to the police station on the pretext of recording his statement and subsequently detaining and arresting him as part of a conspiracy,” said Aujla. {{/usCountry}}

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He said, “The most serious question is that if any case or FIR has been registered against a person, complete information about the legal basis, grounds and procedure of the action should be made clear. If a case had already been registered, when, how and on what grounds was Bassi informed about it? Transparency and due process in legal proceedings are the right of every citizen”.