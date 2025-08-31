Amritsar police bust terror module; minor among 5 held

The Amritsar commissionerate police on Saturday claimed to have busted a terror module with the arrest of five accused tasked with targeted killings. All accused hail from various villages in Tarn Taran district. (HT)

Among the five people apprehended, one is a juvenile. The others were identified as Karandeep Singh, Gursewak Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Amritpal Singh, all hailing from various villages in Tarn Taran district. A Glock pistol, 13 live cartridges and two empty shells were recovered from their possession.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “A reliable input was received that Gursewak, Karandeep and their associates had linked themselves with notorious terrorists and gangsters, and were planning to commit a major crime in the area to disrupt peace and harmony.”

“Karandeep was associated with the gang of terrorist Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, and was in touch with notorious gangster and terrorist Satbir Singh, alias Satta Naushehra. They introduced Karandeep to a foreign-based handler to carry out their nefarious activities. He was tasked with carrying out targeted killings in the area for which all logistic support was to be provided by the foreign-based handlers. Weapon and cartridges to execute the killings were provided at different locations,” he said.

Police first apprehended Gursewak, Arshdeep, Amritpal and the juvenile.

Later, when a police party closed in on Karandeep in Kot Khalsa, Islamabad, he opened fire. Acting in self-defence, ASI Gurjinder Singh fired from his service weapon, which hit the accused in the right leg. He was admitted to a hospital for medical care, said Bhullar.