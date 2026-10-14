Amritsar: Six held as cops bust ISI-backed arms network, solve Khasa Cantt blast case

The police on Tuesday dismantled a Pakistan ISI-backed illegal arms and explosives supply network, foiling a conspiracy to attack police establishments and solving the case involving the May 2026 improvised explosive device (IED) blast near Khasa Army Cantonment, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

The Amritsar rural police arrested six people in two interlinked cases and recovered a hand grenade and a 9MM pistol along with five live cartridges from the accused. (HT)

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The Amritsar rural police arrested six people in two interlinked cases and recovered a hand grenade and a 9MM pistol along with five live cartridges from the accused.

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Those arrested in connection with the conspiracy to attack police establishments have been identified as Navdeep Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Korotana in Dharamkot, Moga, Samuel alias Samu and Sandeep Singh alias Tiddi, both residents of Menewala in Moga. The three accused of executing the Khasa cantonment IED blast have been identified as Ramandeep Singh, Jajpreet Singh, and Arshdeep Singh alias Kekra, all residents of Purani Dana Mandi in Attari, Amritsar.

DGP Yadav said a preliminary investigation had revealed alleged links of the module with foreign-based smugglers and ISI operatives. Further investigation is underway to uncover the complete network and establish its backward and forward linkages, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing details, inspector general of police (border range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said police teams acted on actionable inputs from central agencies about operatives of cross-border handlers hatching a conspiracy to target police establishments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing details, inspector general of police (border range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said police teams acted on actionable inputs from central agencies about operatives of cross-border handlers hatching a conspiracy to target police establishments. {{/usCountry}}

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“Acting swiftly, the police teams intercepted a motorcycle and apprehended Navdeep Singh along with his associates Samuel alias Samu and Sandeep Singh alias Tiddi. During their search, the police seized one hand grenade, one 9MM pistol and five live cartridges,” he said.

An FIR under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at Gharinda police station.

The IGP added that the police have also solved the IED blast that occurred at around 11 pm on May 5, 2026, targeting the wall of Brigade Security at Khasa cantonment.

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To solve the blast case, SSP Amritsar Rural Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) comprising SP (Investigation) Ramandeep Singh, SP (Operations) Gagandeep Singh, DSP (Detective) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra and DSP Attari Yadwinder Singh, he said.

SSP Chahal said that teams led by CIA in-charge inspector Manmeet Singh and Gharinda SHO Inspector Amandeep Singh apprehended accused Ramandeep Singh, Jajpreet Singh, and Arshdeep Singh alias Kekra following a detailed investigation and technical tracking.

A case under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered at Gharinda police station.