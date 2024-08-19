 Another rainy week on anvil in Chandigarh as monsoon remains active - Hindustan Times
Another rainy week on anvil in Chandigarh as monsoon remains active

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 19, 2024 09:10 AM IST

According to India Meteorological Department officials, the monsoon system, which had hit a bit of a lull, is likely to intensify from Tuesday onwards

After multiple spells of rain last week, similar weather conditions are likely this week as well, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Children enjoying a camel ride near Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on a sunny Sunday afternoon. The day temperature rose from 34.7°C the previous day to 34.9°C, 2 degrees above normal. (Keshav Singh/HT)
According to IMD officials, the monsoon system, which had hit a bit of a lull, is likely to intensify from Tuesday onwards. Thus, there are chances of heavy rain over 60 mm in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday. Light to moderate rain will continue after that as well.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said the monsoon system was still active and had more in store for the city. The temperature, which had also gone on the higher side at the end of this week, will drop due to the rain, leading to pleasant weather.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature rose from 34.7°C on Saturday to 34.9°C, 2 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature also saw a slight rose from 26°C on Saturday to 26.3°C on Sunday 0.2 degree above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to slide to anywhere between 32°C and 33°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 27°C.

Follow Us On