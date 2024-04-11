Armed robbers make off with 1.5 lakh from Panchkula shop

Striking twice within two hours, six armed men robbed two persons at gunpoint in Panchkula on Tuesday night. Pointing a country-made pistol and sharp-edged weapon at the victim, the accused took ₹ 1.5 lakh from the counter and fled after assaulting him. (Getty image)

One of the victims, Pritam Kumar of Baltana, told police that he runs a money transfer shop in Buddanpur village.

On Tuesday night, while he was preparing to close the shop around 10 pm, three masked men entered his shop brandishing arms, while their three accomplices stood guard outside.

Pointing a country-made pistol and sharp-edged weapon at him, the accused took ₹1.5 lakh from the counter and fled after assaulting him. The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the shop.

While leaving, the accused pulled down the shutter from outside and also threatened to kill him, Kumar alleged.

He called up his landlord, who rushed to the scene and rescued him by opening the shutter. Thereafter, they alerted the police, who arrived at the spot and launched a probe. A case under Section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 14 police station.

Scooterist robbed 90 minutes before

According to police, the same robbers also targeted a scooterist around 8.30 pm.

The victim, Shoaib, was on his way from Mauli village to Indira Colony, when the accused hit him on the head and snatched ₹2,000 from his pocket. He told the police that the robbers were armed with a pistol.

Both injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.