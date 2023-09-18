Army copter makes ‘precautionary’ landing in Yamunanagar village

A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Army made a “precautionary” landing in empty fields of Shadipur village in Yamunanagar on Monday. The Chetak helicopter of the Indian Army that landed in empty fields of Shadipur village in Yamunanagar. (HT Photo)

The helicopter, with a few personnel onboard, landed in the fields, nearly seven kilometres from district headquarters, due to technical issues.

In a statement, the army’s Western Command said the helicopter was on a routine sortie and had to land due to a technical issue.

“….After landing, the helicopter was checked for fitness, and subsequently flown safely to the base. The pilots and passengers of the helicopter are safe and there is no report of any damage to the helicopter or any private property,” it added.