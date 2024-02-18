Arsh Dalla’s aide held for making extortion call to Bathinda bizman

An accomplice of gangster Arsh Dalla was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a Bathinda-based businessman. The two accused who were allegedly making ransom calls to a resident in Bathinda on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The accused was identified as Karandeep Singh, 21, a resident of Maur.

Deputy superintendent of police (investigation) Rajesh Kumar said on Saturday that the accused was caught with an illicit weapon from the Bhatti Road locality when he was going to carry out an attack on the businessman, who had not responded to the extortion call.

“The crime investigation agency (CIA) was alerted about a specific incident and based on electronic and human intelligence, the accused was arrested when he was on the way to harm the target. A .315 country-made pistol and two cartridges were recovered from him,” said the DSP adding that further probe is underway.

2 held for making ransom calls in Muktsar

In another development, the Muktsar police held two persons for allegedly making ransom calls to a person while posing as aides of a notorious gangster.

Muktsar SP (investigation) Manmeet Singh Dhillon said that a city resident had contacted the police on Friday and told them he had got a ransom call of ₹30 lakh.

Based on the complaint, two persons Sukhdeep Singh and Mahinder Singh were nabbed.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused faked that they are members of Lawrance Bishnoi. No weapon was recovered from them and the mobile phone used by them to make extortion calls was seized. Further investigation is on,” said the SP.