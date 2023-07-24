Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ashok Singla elected Punjab and Haryana Bar Council chairman

Ashok Singla elected Punjab and Haryana Bar Council chairman

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 24, 2023 05:24 AM IST

For the post of chairman, Ashok Singla and Karanjit Singh were in the fray, and for the post of vice chairman Ranvir Singh Dhaka and Hargobinder Singh Gill

Ashok Singla on Sunday became the new chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH). Ranvir Singh Dhaka was elected as the new vice-chairman.

Ashok Singla has earlier served as honorary secretary in 2005-06 and then the vice-chairman in 2022-23. (HT Photo)
The elections for office-bearers of BCPH were held under the supervision of advocate general Baldev Raj Mahajan.

A total of 27 votes were polled and the counting was conducted in the presence of all members.

Ashok emerged victorious with 14 votes polled in his favour, whereas his contender Karanjit secured 13 votes.

Similarly, Ranvir secured 14 votes and his contender Hargobinder bagged 13 votes. Raj Kumar Chauhaan was already chosen as the honorary secretary on July 2.

