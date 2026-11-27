Cold conditions prevailed in Kashmir, with the minimum temperature in Srinagar settling two degrees below normal for the second consecutive day on Thursday, officials said here.
The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.9°C, the same as the previous night, officials said. It was the coldest night of the season in Srinagar this winter. Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in Kashmir with a minimum of minus 3.2°C, even though it marked a slight improvement from the previous night’s minus 3.6°C.
Several areas of the Valley were engulfed in a layer of fog on Thursday morning. Officials said Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley in south Kashmir, also recorded a low of minus 2°C, MeT officials said.
In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a low of minus 1.6°C, while the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a low of 1°C, they added. The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather in the Valley till the month-end and said there is a possibility of a further drop in the night temperature.