At first House meet: Panchkula MC proposes ₹97-cr waste management plan

The Panchkula municipal corporation (MC), in the first general house meeting chaired under newly elected mayor Shyam Lal Bansal, proposed to spend ₹97 crore on door-to-door garbage collection, transportation and processing over the next five years. The mayor said the MC has awarded tenders worth ₹10 crore for cleaning of roadside gullies ahead of monsoon. (HT File)

During the meeting, councillors pointed out that the door-to-door collection system currently covers only around 50% of the city. It was argued that residents should not be charged user fees for garbage collection until the service achieves 100% coverage across Panchkula.

Bansal said additional vehicles have been deployed across the city to strengthen waste collection.

₹10cr for road gully cleaning

The mayor said the MC has awarded tenders worth ₹10 crore for cleaning of roadside gullies ahead of monsoon.

‘Road repairs hit by West Asia war’

Addressing concerns over the condition of roads, Bansal said the ongoing Israel-Iran war has led to a rise in bitumen prices, making contractors reluctant to participate in road repair tenders.

Water contamination

The mayor acknowledged complaints about water contamination in some areas where residents alleged sewage got mixed with drinking water. Bansal, however, maintained that water supply is managed by the public health department and Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and not under the MC’s jurisdiction. “Several ageing water pipelines require replacement and the corporation has urged the authorities concerned to undertake the work,” said the mayor.

Civic utilities

The mayor said new community centres would be constructed wherever required and directed officials to ensure proper cleanliness of public toilets in markets and community centres. Area junior engineers (JEs) will be responsible for monitoring sanitation standards, he said.

Development works

The mayor said nearly 70% of the works proposed by councillors from different wards have already been initiated. Projects involving larger financial outlays will be taken up after securing approvals from the competent authorities.

Drainage infrastructure

He said a drain near the railway line in Sector 19 would be cleaned and repaired after obtaining necessary clearance from the railway department. Another drain in Sector 5 will also be cleaned. In addition, drains passing through Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony will be cleaned and beautified at an estimated cost of ₹40 crore. Cleaning work has also begun on a five-kilometre-long drain from Sector 1 to Sector 12.

Stray dogs

MC aims to sterilise 2,000 dogs under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.

Stray cattle

The mayor said many animals roaming on Panchkula roads originate from neighbouring Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. Despite the increasing burden, local gaushalas continue to accommodate and care for stray cattle in the city, he said.