Haryana’s anti-terrorist squad (ATS) has arrested two more wanted accused from Punjab in connection with the September 13 firing at Alif Laila Club in Sector 11, Panchkula, taking the total number of arrests in the case to nine.

A local court has granted five days of police remand to both accused. (HT File)

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The accused, Balwinder Singh alias Chhanku and Sukhwinder Singh alias Sonu, both residents of Fazilka district in Punjab, were carrying cash rewards of ₹50,000 and ₹10,000, respectively. A local court has granted five days of police remand to both accused.

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Superintendent of police (SP), ATS, Kuldeep Singh said the duo were arrested by the special operations group (SOG), Ambala, on November 14 after sustained surveillance and raids at suspected locations in Punjab. They had been changing their identities and locations to evade arrest.

The arrests are being seen as a significant breakthrough in the investigation, which has uncovered links to an international narco-terror network allegedly coordinated by handlers based abroad, particularly in the US. The investigation revealed that local operatives were allegedly being provided accommodation, vehicles and financial assistance to transport weapons, narcotics and drug money to designated locations.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the ATS, the network was also allegedly using drones to smuggle consignments of weapons and narcotics across the international border. Investigators are examining the supply chain, financial transactions and communication links to identify other members and establish the role of foreign-based handlers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the ATS, the network was also allegedly using drones to smuggle consignments of weapons and narcotics across the international border. Investigators are examining the supply chain, financial transactions and communication links to identify other members and establish the role of foreign-based handlers. {{/usCountry}}

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SP Kuldeep Singh said the two arrested accused were being questioned to establish their role in the network, trace the sources of weapons and narcotics and identify other associates. Analysis of mobile phones and other technical evidence is also underway, with further arrests and recoveries likely.

The September 13 firing at Alif Laila Club had left a young woman injured. A case was registered at Sector 5 police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act. During the investigation, police uncovered interstate and international links, following which the probe was transferred to ATS.

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Seven accused had been arrested earlier. Police recovered three vehicles, a motorcycle, two illegal pistols, 11 live cartridges, 529 grams of heroin and three cash-counting machines allegedly used for counting drug money