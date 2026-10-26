Aura India Tour 2026: Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Mohali this December

Exciting news for Diljit Dosanjh fans! The Punjabi singer and actor is likely to perform in Mohali this December. But the date and venue of the concert is yet to be finalised.

The venue decision could depend on an international cricket match expected around the same period. (HT File)

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What’s leading to the buzz is the fact that the singer, who kicks off his Aura India Tour 2026 from October 30, has reportedly approached the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) through his team to host the concert in Mohali. While the other tour stops have already been sealed – Delhi on October 31, Indore November 15, Ahmedabad November 21, Mumbai November 27, Bengaluru November 29 and Lucknow December 5, the Chandigarh itinerary is yet to be worked out.

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It is not yet clear whether the singer will perform at the old PCA stadium in Mohali or the newer Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

The venue decision could depend on an international cricket match expected around the same period. If the dates clash, the PCA stadium in Mohali could be considered; otherwise, the larger New Chandigarh stadium may be an option. However, neither venue has been officially confirmed for the concert.

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{{^usCountry}} Dosanjh’s previous Chandigarh concert, held at the Sector 34 exhibition ground on December 14, 2024, drew a large crowd and triggered controversy over noise levels, traffic management and venue arrangements. Ahead of the event, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights had advised him to avoid songs promoting alcohol, drugs and violence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dosanjh’s previous Chandigarh concert, held at the Sector 34 exhibition ground on December 14, 2024, drew a large crowd and triggered controversy over noise levels, traffic management and venue arrangements. Ahead of the event, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights had advised him to avoid songs promoting alcohol, drugs and violence. {{/usCountry}}

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The UT administration later informed the Punjab and Haryana high court that noise levels had exceeded the prescribed limit. The event also prompted debate over the suitability of City Beautiful’s venues for large-scale concerts.